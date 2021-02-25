Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Vector Group worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 319,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 291,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 530,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 127,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 161,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 122,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 15,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

