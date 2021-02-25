Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,168 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

HOPE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

