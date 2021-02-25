Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 699,870 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 94,198 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 322,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 167,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 223.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 267,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARI. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

