Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Robert Half International by 786.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $82.15 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

