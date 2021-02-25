Tether (USDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.90 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the dollar. Tether has a market cap of $34.90 billion and $129.14 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.85 or 0.00517369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00068528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00082606 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00486900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00073704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00028657 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 35,708,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,883,796,222 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars.

