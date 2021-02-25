Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Tesla by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $19.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $722.79. 335,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,907,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $826.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.88. The firm has a market cap of $693.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,490.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.