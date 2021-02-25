Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $328.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $63.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $678.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,907,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $826.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.88. The firm has a market cap of $651.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,367.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.