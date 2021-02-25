Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires £10,488 in Stock

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) insider Alison Platt purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,488 ($13,702.64).

LON:TSCO traded up GBX 1.41 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 229.21 ($2.99). 24,706,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,582,369. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.45 billion and a PE ratio of 15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 241.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 226.77. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 220.10 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30).

Get Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a GBX 50.93 ($0.67) dividend. This is a boost from Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 15th. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

About Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.