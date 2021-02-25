Tern (LON:TERN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.59

Tern Plc (LON:TERN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.59 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 10.69 ($0.14). Tern shares last traded at GBX 10.55 ($0.14), with a volume of 3,180,124 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.61. The firm has a market cap of £33.38 million and a P/E ratio of -24.17.

Tern Company Profile

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors. The firm primarily invest in companies based in United Kingdom. Tern Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

