Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.50-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Tennant also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.95 EPS.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $82.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $446,805.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,458.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,090.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,019.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,099 shares of company stock worth $2,036,844 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

