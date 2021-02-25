Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded to “Buy” by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Telefónica from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

TEF stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,399,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,455,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 900,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Telefónica by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,918,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 583,796 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

