Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$34.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.47.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$29.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.50. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$29.81.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

