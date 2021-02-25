Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TECK. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.62. 178,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.