TechnipFMC’s (FTI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTI. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.37. 700,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,746,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

