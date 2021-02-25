Team Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,008 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 490% compared to the average volume of 679 call options.

NYSE:TISI opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Team has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $367.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Team by 30.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Team by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Team by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 418,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Team by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Team by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

