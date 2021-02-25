Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $19.57 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,325 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.3% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. AJO LP raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,134,000 after purchasing an additional 799,514 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after acquiring an additional 402,567 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after acquiring an additional 393,248 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 389,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 243,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 386,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,217,000 after acquiring an additional 241,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $154.53. The company had a trading volume of 38,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.49 and its 200-day moving average is $130.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Svb Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.