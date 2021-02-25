Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $17.44 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 2.1% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after buying an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after buying an additional 496,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $893,899,000 after buying an additional 146,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,475,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,392,000 after buying an additional 89,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 66,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

