Taurus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.30. 34,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.64. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

