Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.22

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $6.18. Tapinator shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 1,269 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

