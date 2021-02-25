Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.54

Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.54 ($0.03), but opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.71 ($0.04), with a volume of 7,406 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of £4.41 million and a PE ratio of -8.47.

Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) Company Profile (LON:TAN)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

