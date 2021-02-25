Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $7.77 on Thursday, hitting $99.07. The company had a trading volume of 126,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,402. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -123.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,504,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

