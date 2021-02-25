Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$2.53.

Get Tamawood alerts:

In other news, insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 117,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.51 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$411,916.05 ($294,225.75).

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as generates and trades in renewable energy certificates associated with solar products.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamawood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamawood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.