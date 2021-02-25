Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Shares Up 9.8%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares were up 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 257,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 174,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.43% of Taitron Components worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

