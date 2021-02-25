T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.72. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTOO shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.