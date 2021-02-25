Syscoin Market Capitalization Tops $86.35 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $86.35 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.00361601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 607,121,670 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

