Synovus Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,280 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,193% compared to the average volume of 99 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 744,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,224,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

Shares of SNV opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

