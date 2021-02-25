Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,062 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,154.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $38,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,313,515 shares of company stock worth $204,210,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

