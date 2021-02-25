Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.77

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 31265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

