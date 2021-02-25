Swiss National Bank Sells 100 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $5,722,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,667,941. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $199.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $202.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.