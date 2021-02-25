Swiss National Bank Has $10.71 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMG. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $148.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

