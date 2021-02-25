Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 962.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $87.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $89.62.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

