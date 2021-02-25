Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of MGIC Investment worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTG. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

