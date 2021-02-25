SVB Leerink Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RUBY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

