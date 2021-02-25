SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIVB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.60.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $540.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

