SunOpta Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 17,329 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,131% compared to the average daily volume of 1,408 call options.

SunOpta stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.54 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

