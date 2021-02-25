Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 125.56% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSS opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,887 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

