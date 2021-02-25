Suncoast Equity Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $85,708,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.85. 679,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,712. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

