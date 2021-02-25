Suncoast Equity Management Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.07. 92,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,920. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.08. The company has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

