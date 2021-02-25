Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 656 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 36,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 613,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $29.61. 89,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,973. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

