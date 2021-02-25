Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,568 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in AT&T by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,784,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

NYSE:T traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.04. 973,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,851,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

