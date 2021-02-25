Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,376. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

