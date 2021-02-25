Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 521,139 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $55.92. 83,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,333,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.