Summit Industrial Income REIT’s (SMU.UN) NA Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)‘s stock had its “na” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Shares of TSE SMU.UN traded down C$0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.59. 71,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.07. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.51.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

