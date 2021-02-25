Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,724,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,503,000 after buying an additional 59,842 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 87,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $19.34. 42,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,980. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

