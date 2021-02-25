Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) Plans $0.06 Final Dividend

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0552 per share on Sunday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.55.

About Summerset Group

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand. It provides various independent living options, including villas, townhouses, apartments, serviced apartments, and care centre. The company also offers one-off, supported living, premium care, rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short term care services.

