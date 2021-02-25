Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) Announces $0.06 Final Dividend

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0552 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$5.55.

Summerset Group Company Profile

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand. It provides various independent living options, including villas, townhouses, apartments, serviced apartments, and care centre. The company also offers one-off, supported living, premium care, rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short term care services.

