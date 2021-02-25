Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $2.14 Million Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILF. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,102.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

