Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 25,738 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,738 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 35.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 120.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

