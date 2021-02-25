Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,792 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of EPR Properties worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 183.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 135.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $68.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

