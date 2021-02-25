Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Getty Realty worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Getty Realty by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Getty Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

